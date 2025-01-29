‘It could have killed us’: Couple’s car damaged by falling ice as GDOT clears Talmadge Bridge

By Tia Maggio

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — A couple’s drive turned into a terrifying experience when a block of ice crashed into their car as they drove under Savannah’s Talmadge Bridge.

The incident happened while the Georgia Department of Transportation was plowing the bridge Friday to clear snow and ice during a winter storm.

“We were crossing a bridge, and out of nowhere, it felt like a bomb collapsed on us,” Hanh, one of the victims, described.

The shocking moment was caught on video, showing ice and snow shattering above the car. The impact caused significant damage, with the back window completely shattered and the front of the car severely dented.

GDOT confirmed they were clearing the bridge the same day. Video footage shows a plow truck continuing to remove snow as ice falls below.

Hanh says the incident left her and her husband shaken.

“Emotionally, we’ve been a mess. The stress has been overwhelming,” she said.

In a statement to WJCL, GDOT said: “Snow and ice removal is an uncommon occurrence in the coastal region, and our crews worked diligently during the recent winter storm to safely clear roads. The Department will review any claims made against the state for assumed vehicle damage.”

Hanh has filed a claim for the damages but hopes GDOT takes steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

“It could have killed us — or even a pedestrian. They need to take accountability to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

Hanh is currently awaiting an estimate from her insurance company to determine the total cost of repairs.

If you believe your vehicle was damaged by GDOT’s plow trucks, you can contact the department at 912-427-5700.

