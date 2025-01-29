Live ‘Insidious’ show shuts down after stop in Detroit

By Carli Petrus

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Insidious, a popular horror film franchise, may have performed its first and last live show in Detroit.

The new production was performed at The Fisher Theatre over the weekend, and the reviews were not great.

The show opened in Lafayette, AR, on January 18th, and since then, hundreds of people have been flooding social media with negative reviews on a show they say is nothing like what producers promised.

According to the show’s website, Insidious the Further You Fear is a live, immersive horror experience, as well as a ground-breaking, spine-chilling show promising iconic characters and 80 minutes of terror.

Jill Hamiliton-Krawczyck said it was anything but.

“It was kind of a letdown,” Hamiliton-Krawczyck said.

She saw the show’s premiere on Saturday night with her sister-in-law, Lynn Krawczyk. The pair said they see horror plays often and this one cost them about $70 a ticket.

“We were surprised when we sat down, and there was no set. It just wasn’t at all what it was advertised as,” Krawczyk said.

Dylan Sides said he saw Insidious live in Detroit, too. He paid about 100 bucks a ticket for a show that was more like a comedy.

“I definitely would not recommend the show, and I was just very disappointed and felt I could use my money in better places,” Sides said.

The production made three stops before Detroit. We reached out to the venues, but we are still waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson for The Fisher Theater tells us:

“We are in touch with the producers of Insidious: The Further You Fear regarding their weekend engagement at the Fisher Theatre. Once we hear back from them, we will be in touch with Insidious fans regarding their feedback on the show. “

As of Tuesday evening, tickets for the upcoming live Insidious shows are no longer available on the official website.

An actor in the production confirms for us that the show has been prematurely canceled.

Several companies had a hand in the creation of this show, including the producers of the Insidious franchise itself, Blumhouse. We reached out to them for comment but we did not hear back.

