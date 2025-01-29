More than 1,200 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued last week along Florida’s northern coast

By Zach Scott

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission documented over 1,200 cold-stunned sea turtle rescues within six days.

Florida’s northern coast was recently hit with a rare cold weather event, affecting over 1,200 sea turtles in the St. Joseph Bay area between Jan. 21 and 26.

The FWC reported that nearly all of the affected turtles were green sea turtles, except for eight loggerheads and one Kemp’s ridley. These turtles were reportedly discovered cold-stunned, a condition caused by sudden drops in water temperature.

According to FWC’s Facebook, the rescues involved a large team of partners including multiple FWC divisions, the U.S. Geological Survey and local sea turtle conservation groups.

In addition, staff from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, Tyndall Air Force Base and Eglin Air Force Base, as well as representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gulf World Marine Institute and NOAA Fisheries Service, all played critical roles in the effort.

The FWC said most of the cold-stunned sea turtles were transported to the Gulf World Marine Institute for rehabilitation after being recovered.

According to the release, many of the turtles experienced quick recoveries and have already been released back into the wild.

The remaining turtles that are still warming up are expected to be released by Friday.

This cold-stunning event is similar to one that took place in the same area in 2018. While cold-stunning is a common occurrence during cold weather in North Florida, it remains a serious concern for sea turtles, which are particularly vulnerable to sudden temperature shifts.

If you spot an injured, sick or dead sea turtle, you are asked to report it to the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

For more information on cold-stunned sea turtles and how you can help, see the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website.

