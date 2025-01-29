Mother accused of deadly arson now facing murder charge

By FOX 17 News

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — Kent County Prosecutor’s Office announced a new charge against the woman who told police she’d intentionally set the fire that killed her daughter and sent her other 2 children to the hospital.

Roconda Singleton now also faces a charge of felony murder for the death of 12-year-old Shamiya Stewart

Police and fire officials say the 46-year-old sprayed lighter fluid in several rooms across the home before setting it on fire.

To keep her daughters sleeping as long as possible, Singleton allegedly removed all of the smoke alarms. Investigators found 7 alarms inside a pillowcase in the backyard.

While the fire spread through the home and her girls started screaming for help, Singleton said she stood outside watching. It was the actions of a stranger who helped get the 10 and 7-year-old girls out of the home, per court records.

Those two children suffered only minor injuries.

A Felony murder charge carries a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Singleton has not been arraigned on these charges yet. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office tells FOX 17 they do not have a definite date for that at this time.

