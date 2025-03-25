Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Police arrest transient for making racially-based threats to kid playing baseball

By
Published 1:02 PM

By Kelli Saam

Click here for updates on this story

    PARADISE, Calif. (KHSL) — Paradise police officers arrested a transient for threatening a child at a baseball game, making racially-based epithets, and using sexually explicit language.

The incident was reported at 8:15 p.m. on Monday, March 25 at Terry Ashe Recreation Center on Skyway in Paradise.

Police arrested Brandon Bocanegra, a 44-year-old transient from the Chico area. He faces charges of threatening to assault the juvenile with a deadly weapon, hate crimes, annoy/molest a minor, and public intoxication

Police said the investigation revealed that Bocanegra had singled out one of the children, verbally threatening and Intimidating him. Police said Bocanegra threatened the juvenile with physical harm while yelling racially biased epithets and sexually explicit, suggestive language.

Officers said it appeared the suspect was intoxicated. As part of the investigation, police spoke to the juveniles at the park and their parents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content