Police arrest transient for making racially-based threats to kid playing baseball

By Kelli Saam

Click here for updates on this story

PARADISE, Calif. (KHSL) — Paradise police officers arrested a transient for threatening a child at a baseball game, making racially-based epithets, and using sexually explicit language.

The incident was reported at 8:15 p.m. on Monday, March 25 at Terry Ashe Recreation Center on Skyway in Paradise.

Police arrested Brandon Bocanegra, a 44-year-old transient from the Chico area. He faces charges of threatening to assault the juvenile with a deadly weapon, hate crimes, annoy/molest a minor, and public intoxication

Police said the investigation revealed that Bocanegra had singled out one of the children, verbally threatening and Intimidating him. Police said Bocanegra threatened the juvenile with physical harm while yelling racially biased epithets and sexually explicit, suggestive language.

Officers said it appeared the suspect was intoxicated. As part of the investigation, police spoke to the juveniles at the park and their parents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.