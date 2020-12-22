Rachel Zoe says her son survived 40-foot fall from ski lift

Entertainment

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe is sharing a terrible scare her family went through after her 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from a ski lift.

Zoe didn’t say when it happened but it appears to have been recent.

She provided some details of the incident on her Instagram, writing, “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn’t on from the start and [husband Rodger Berman] screaming to stop the lift. Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened,” she wrote.

Zoe also said that Sky is in “great spirits” but understandably “sore” and even posted a video of him saying, “I’m kinda hurting but I’m fine.”

CNN has reached out to Zoe’s representatives for further comment.