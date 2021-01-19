Harry Brant, model and son of Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant, has died

Entertainment

Harry Brant, a model and entrepreneur, has died, his parents said in a statement obtained by CNN.

He was 24.

Brant, the son of model Stephanie Seymour and businessman Peter Brant, died of an accidental overdose, his family said.

“It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication. Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab,” their statement read.

“Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out,” they continued.

Brant wrote for Interview Magazine, loved fashion and helped develop a unisex cosmetic line, according to his family.

“He achieved a lot in his 24 years,” they wrote. “But we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.”

“We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy.”