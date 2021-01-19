New Orleans Jazz Fest pushed to October due to Covid-19

Entertainment

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest has been postponed until October, according to a statement posted on the festival’s website.

Originally scheduled to start at the end of April, Jazz Fest is being pushed to fall due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, organizers said. The event will now run from Oct. 8 – 17.

“We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest. It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes,” Quint Davis, the producer and director of Jazz Fest, said in the statement. “Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest.”

Organizers plan to announce more details for the 2021 festival in the coming months, according to their statement.

The 2020 version of Jazz Fest was canceled due to Covid-19, marking the first time in the festival’s 50 years that it did not take place.