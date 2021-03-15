Grammys winners 2021: The full list and highlights

Entertainment

Houston was in the house Sunday night at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé broke the record for all-time wins by a woman and any singer male or female with 28 Grammys when she snagged the best R & B performance for “Black Parade.”

“I am so honored, I’m so excited,” she said during her acceptance speech. “As an artist I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

Before the show aired, Beyoncé and her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the best music video award for “Brown Skin Girl” making Carter one of the youngest Grammy winners in history.

The first award presented on air was for best new artist, which was won by a visibly surprised and emotional rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper and Beyoncé, who are both Houston natives, made history as the first pair of women to ever win best rap performance with the remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” The pair then went on to win for best rap song for the same tune.

Taylor Swift took home album of the year for “Folklore,” making her the first woman to win that award three times.

Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” was the winner for record of the year and she used part of her acceptance speech to insist that Megan Thee Stallion deserved the award.

“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah served as host and Harry Styles kicked off the show performing his hit “Watermelon Sugar.”

The night incorporated hot performances by the likes of Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion with Cardi B along with presenters that included some of the workers from music venues who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Below is a list of nominees in several major categories. The full list of the 83 categories is available here.

Album of the Year

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift *WINNER

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish *WINNER

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” (performed by Beyoncé)

“The Box,” (performed by Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” (performed by Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” (performed by Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” (performed by Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” (performed by Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” (performed by H.E.R.) *WINNER

“If the World Was Ending,” (performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa *WINNER

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes *WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple *WINNER

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat *WINNER

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas *WINNER

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9″

Best Country Album

“Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark

“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert *WINNER

“Nightfall,” Little Big Town

“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything i Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles *WINNER

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny *WINNER

“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García

“Pausa,” Ricky Martin

“3:33,” Debi Nova