‘The Talk’ is on hiatus after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood’s heated debate

Entertainment

“The Talk” viewers may notice some reruns this week.

That’s because the CBS daytime talk show has gone on a brief hiatus following a heated debate last week between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood regarding Osbourne’s support of her longtime friend, Piers Morgan.

In a programming email to CNN, “The Talk” noted that they would be re-airing some old episodes Monday and Tuesday instead of their live shows.

On Monday, Morgan slammed CBS on Twitter for their decision to temporarily yanking the show off air, and Donald Trump Jr. retweeted Morgan, adding “This is getting insane!”

“Now other shows are being pulled off the air because someone who actually knows someone else doesn’t believe they’re racist simply because someone else accused them of it with no basis simply because he didn’t believe someone else,” Trump tweeted. “Got it?!?”

CNN has reached out to CBS and Osbourne for comment.

It all started on the show last week after Underwood questioned Osbourne’s support for Morgan, who stormed off the set and left his job on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” in the wake of allegations that comments he made following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey were rooted in racism.

Osbourne later tweeted an apology saying she “panicked,” “felt blindsided” and then “got defensive” during her exchange with Underwood.

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community.”

CBS released a statement on Friday which read “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review.”

In addition to Osbourne and Underwood, the show also features Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as co-hosts.