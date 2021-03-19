Tayshia Adams says of new ‘Bachelorette’ hosting gig: ‘My presence matters’

Entertainment

Tayshia Adams knows that being a co-host of the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” is a big moment for her and the franchise.

Adams spoke to CNN following the announcement last week that she will co-host alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe in the wake of Chris Harrison stepping aside following his controversial comments.

“I am so incredibly excited,” Adams told CNN. “I feel so extremely honored to have even been given the opportunity. If I can provide any sense of comfortability for anybody that’s watching this show, knowing that I’m there, my presence matters, that means the most to me. But also, I found such an amazing love on this journey and if I can be a mentor to Katie for her to do the same, truly that’s what we’re here for and I’m excited to help here in that.”

Adams has had quite a ride on the show, having first appeared on season 23 of “The Bachelor” and then replacing Clare Crawley midway through last season of “The Bachelorette.” Adams and Zac Clark became engaged on the finale that aired in December.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Katie Thurston and Michelle Young will be the stars of the next two seasons of the hit show. Thurston’s season will air this summer and Young’s will debut in the fall.

“Did I ever think that this is where I would be and where my journey would end up? Absolutely not,” Adams said. “But it feels so right and I truly feel like I should be here and I truly feel like I can help [Katie] on this journey.”

When not preparing for the show, which begins filming next week, Adams is finding ways to give back. Earlier this week she read books to hospitalized children as part of the non-profit Lollipop Theater Network and she says when it comes to working for kids, that’s where she finds the most meaning.

“Just getting on there and saying hi, I wanted to start bawling,” she said. “Children have always been near and dear to my heart. I begged my mom to take me to CPR class at the age of 12 because I wanted to start being a babysitter in my community. I babysat for 13 different families at the age of 13. This has been something that has been in my life for a long time now. Seeing children, there’s just something so pure and innocent about them that makes you want to be a better person and impact them.”