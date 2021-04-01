Chrissy Teigen and kids grace cover of People’s ‘Beautiful’ issue

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen may be off Twitter, but she’s not out of the limelight.

Teigen and her two children with singer/actor John Legend grace the new cover of People’s “Beautiful” issue.

The famous mom told the publication “I’m an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids” and discussed how she and Legend are raising their daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

“For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they’re very warm and friendly,” Teigen said. “You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings.”

The former model is now the mogul of a growing business that includes cookbooks, home goods and a forthcoming restaurant.

But home life is super important to Teigen, who married Legend in 2013 after meeting on the set of one of his music videos seven years before.

“I always knew I wanted to be a mom and a wife, but work-wise I never knew exactly where I fit in or what I could do,” she said. “I’m very proud for bringing together all these talented people, and the amount of love and feedback [we’ve gotten] with Cravings [her brand] makes me so happy.”

Teigen also discussed the family losing son Jack last year because of pregnancy complications.

“I’ve learned how strong physically and mentally a body can be,” she said. “I’ve learned how strong I am.”

And she looks forward to the future.

“I can’t wait to see salt-and-pepper John and me next to him with my silver hair,” Teigen said. “I really look forward to our children being hopefully the type of kids that come over every weekend for Sunday dinner.”