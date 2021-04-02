Regé-Jean Page will not appear in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Entertainment

That scream you may have heard are the fans of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

It was announced Friday that actor Regé-Jean Page, who played the extremely appealing Duke, will not be reprising his role for the second season of Netflix’s hit historical drama, “Bridgerton.”

The sad news to some came in the form of a note from the show’s Lady Whistledown character, posted on “Bridgerton’s” verified Twitter account.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the announcement read. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

Page has been one of the show’s breakout stars and recently won an NAACP Award for his portrayal of the Duke.

The actor told Variety one of the reasons he originally joined the project was because he knew it would be short term.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year,” Page said. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

“Bridgerton” is based on the 2000 novel “The Duke and I,” written by romance author Julia Quinn and is part of a series of books.

The new season will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he attempts to find a wife. Simone Ashley has been cast as his love interest.

But while the Duke of Hastings is departing, his Duchess will still be around.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” the announcement read.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton Basset.