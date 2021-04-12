Hugh Jackman celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with Deborra-Lee Furness

Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are celebrating 25 years of marriage.

Jackman took to Instagram on Sunday to post a tribute to Furness, writing, “Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing.”

He continued: “From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”

The couple, who have been in quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic, also celebrated Furness’ birthday back in November.

“Happy birthday to my incredible wife. Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day. I love you so much more than any caption can convey,” Jackman wrote to his wife on Instagram.

The two married in 1996 after meeting on the set of Furness’ Australian TV series “Correlli.”

They share son Oscar, 20, and daughter Ava, 15, together.