‘Shameless’ series finale after party hit a snag

Entertainment

No spoilers here, but people were sad about Sunday’s “Shameless” series finale.

And it wasn’t just because of what happened on the final episode of the hit Showtime series about a dysfunctional family headed by single dad Frank Gallagher (played by William H. Macy) or that the show was wrapping up after 11 seasons.

What added to the sadness was that there were some glitches that occurred with the virtual after party featuring some of the cast and thrown by Showtime.

Viewers were encouraged to hop over to the Gallagher House site “to join the entire cast for a discussion on the final season” and were encouraged to “stick around after to explore the Gallagher house and relive your fondest family memories.”

Except things didn’t go as planned.

“Wouldn’t be a Gallagher party without a few hiccups,” the show’s verified Twitter account tweeted. “Hold your damn horses, we’re getting the site back up for you soon.”

When that didn’t happen right away the account then tweeted, “Like the Gallagher House, we’re working on some repairs for http://GallagherHouse.com. In the meantime, enjoy the panel here,” and directed folks to a “Last Call” panel video.

Things were eventually sorted out and for those who missed it, the finale panel can be viewed here.