HHS invests nearly $600 million in Moderna’s bird flu vaccine development

(CNN) — The US Department of Health and Human Services will award $590 million to Moderna to continue developing a vaccine to protect against bird flu, the pharmaceutical company announced Friday.

In 2023, Moderna initiated a study on a “pandemic influenza vaccine” to protect against H5 and H7 avian influenza viruses. In July, the company received $176 million from HHS toward its vaccine efforts. Moderna plans to advance research on the mRNA vaccine into a phase 3 trial after receiving positive results in earlier phases, which it plans to present at a scientific conference in the near future.

“Avian flu variants have proven to be particularly unpredictable and dangerous to humans in the past. That is why this response has been a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Friday. “Accelerating the development of new vaccines will allow us to stay ahead and ensure that Americans have the tools they need to stay safe.”

Avian influenza, or bird flu, is a broad term that refers to several types of influenza that normally infect birds. The H5N1 virus has raised concern among health officials because it has sickened dozens of people in the United States over the past several months; the first human death from a severe case of the virus was reported in Louisiana this month.

“The project will provide additional support for late-stage development and licensure of pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccines. The agreement will also support the expansion of clinical studies for up to five additional subtypes of pandemic influenza,” Moderna said in a statement Friday.

The US does have vaccines against H5 viruses in its Strategic National Stockpile, but they are made with older technology.

Separately, the Biden administration announced this month that it would invest more than $300 million to help monitor bird flu and prepare for potential spread. That money would be put toward programs focused on hospital preparedness, increased testing and surveillance, and awareness around emerging pathogens.

Most of the recent H5N1 transmission has been among animals, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers the risk from bird flu to the general public to be low, with no evidence of human-to-human spread. But the Biden administration has emphasized the importance of continued collaboration among stakeholders to “protect human health, animal health, and food safety.”

