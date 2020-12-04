1,911 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,911 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 108,366.
There are a total of 91,243 confirmed cases and 17,123 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 185 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed two deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 262 new cases Friday. There are 143 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Custer, 14 in Fremont, 36 in Jefferson, 60 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 1,059 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 42,671 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 28,243 cases.
The state said 71 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,342, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 805.
There are 5,399 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,388 cases among health care workers.
18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,032.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 132 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 281 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 553 people were 80+
95.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.69% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.77% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
89.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|23,919
714
224
119
|3,491
249
53
35
|264
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,278
5,815
1,631
300
2,032
751
1,617
41
|96
1,277
348
70
198
261
181
13
|7
99
14
8
17
10
18
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|8,174
583
4,444
1,681
150
758
435
54
|2,048
152
501
380
23
72
66
9
|75
2
8
11
1
10
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,953
1,929
267
378
578
162
122
112
|1,955
1,050
187
118
177
43
42
20
|36
30
10
4
7
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|7,409
976
177
278
525
|831
152
210
14
17
|86
8
4
3
23
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,300
690
1,729
503
203
|181
109
91
89
36
|37
12
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|14,695
851
1,457
664
99
663
|1,680
226
271
70
20
138
|153
6
15
13
2
12
|TOTAL
|91,243
|17,123
|1,032
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
