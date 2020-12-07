1,383 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,383 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 111,893.
There are a total of 93,956 confirmed cases and 17,937 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 135 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 152 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 124 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 14 in Fremont, 24 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 67 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 1,080 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH also confirmed six deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 43,926 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.08 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 29,045 cases.
The state said 60 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,448, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 829.
There are 5,593 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,501 cases among health care workers.
20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,055.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 137 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 288 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 564 people were 80+
94.92% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.77% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
89.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|24,704
738
235
127
|3,677
253
57
36
|272
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,289
5,881
1,655
302
2,062
770
1,636
42
|100
1,330
364
74
204
267
191
15
|7
99
14
8
17
10
18
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|8,461
593
4,579
1,747
160
783
438
51
|2,113
157
523
405
26
76
66
9
|79
2
9
11
1
11
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,064
1,964
269
382
586
166
128
113
|2,095
1,083
189
119
177
44
49
22
|37
30
10
4
7
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|7,769
1,052
185
281
551
|865
155
212
21
19
|89
9
4
3
23
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,345
705
1,756
529
212
|185
120
92
137
39
|38
12
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|15,051
875
1,483
693
101
673
|1,770
238
277
76
23
142
|154
6
17
13
2
12
|TOTAL
|93,956
|17,937
|1,055
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments