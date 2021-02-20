197 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 197 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 169,150.
There are a total of 137,430 confirmed cases and 31,720 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 210,228 people have received the vaccine, and 269,929 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are all in the moderate risk category. Oneida is in the High risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 60 new cases Saturday. There are 24 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 26 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 283 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 91,926 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,145 cases.
The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,983 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,220.
There are 10,230 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,419 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,826.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 243 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 530 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 931 people were 80+
94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,321
1,231
640
230
|6,869
351
149
72
|428
12
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,933
6,957
1,952
370
2,430
908
1,893
52
|203
1,996
533
113
415
352
376
17
|16
121
20
11
25
25
29
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,802
1,053
6,103
2,379
224
978
490
53
|3,150
441
748
626
54
115
93
9
|143
4
21
21
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,625
2,527
328
456
848
246
220
161
|3,076
1,674
289
176
228
96
103
36
|93
62
11
8
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,588
2,382
405
455
937
|1,872
554
405
121
58
|174
29
10
67
32
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,041
863
2,498
746
276
|296
294
145
247
99
|50
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,774
1,324
1,886
874
249
846
|3,738
365
486
127
75
327
|271
30
31
24
3
21
|TOTAL
|137,430
|31,720
|1,826
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments