437 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths after an Idaho Health and Welfare technical problem delayed the COVID-19 data update Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 184,347.

There are a total of 147,950 confirmed cases and 36,397 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 548,760 people have received the vaccine, and 897,995 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another COVID-19 related death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There are 23 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 4 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 362 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 103,694 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,995 cases.

The state said 172 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,929 and 38 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,362.

There are 11,263 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,266 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,006.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

274 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

579 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,019 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.06% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

90.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 42,032

1,457

650

233 8,404

426

178

102 455

14

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,096

7,191

1,992

378

2,475

925

1,922

54 228

2,102

564

120

447

370

397

17 18

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,463

1,175

6,995

2,907

237

1,108

519

58 4,043

51

883

798

56

145

114

11 167

4

23

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,057

2,794

348

467

925

276

239

168 3,428

1,992

326

193

254

101

112

38 103

71

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,422

2,577

446

535

998 2,008

593

408

124

61 199

38

10

9

34 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,206

874

2,850

768

284 317

303

159

265

102 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,888

1,372

1,972

915

254

866 4,127

370

519

135

79

340 290

37

36

27

4

21 TOTAL 147,950 36,397 2,006

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.