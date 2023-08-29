ISU president search committee set

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Board of Education President Dr. Linda Clark announced Tuesday the names of stakeholders selected to serve on the Idaho State University president search committee.

The 12-person committee will vet candidates, interview semi-finalists and recommend a list of finalists for the State Board of Education to consider. The Board will interview finalists and select Idaho State University’s 14th president.

“We have a strong committee of ISU stakeholders who care deeply about the institution,” Dr. Clark said. “Idaho State University has been on a roll these past five years and the next president needs to continue and build on that momentum. Board Members Cally Roach and Cindy Siddoway will co-chair the search committee both are ISU alumnae and I know the committee’s recommendations will help us find a strong leader to continue ISU’s positive trajectory.”

The Idaho State University president search committee members are:

Cally Roach – State Board Member, Search Committee Co-Chair

Cindy Siddoway – State Board Member, Search Committee Co-Chair

Stephanie Adams – Board Member, ISU Alumni Association

Colden Baxter – Chair, ISU Faculty Senate

Art Beary – Representative from Business and the Community

Teresa Conner – Dean, ISU College of Health

Dave Jeppesen – Past Chair, ISU Foundation

Brian Sagendorf – VP of Operations, ISU Administration

Jessy Sears – President, ISU Staff Council

Pauline Thiros – ISU Athletic Director

Claudia Washakie – Secretary, Fort Hall Business Council

Emma Watts – President, Associated Students of Idaho State University

SEARCH FIRM NAMED

Dr. Clark also announced the executive search firm WittKieffer has been selected to lead the ISU president search.

WittKieffer has been in business for more than 50 years and has extensive experience in the education sector. WittKieffer will be paid approximately $161,700. The search will begin immediately.

The State Board’s goal is to be able to name Idaho State University’s new president by the end of the calendar year.

ISU has established a president search webpage, which will be continually updated throughout the process.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee announced in June that he will retire on Dec. 31, 2023 after leading Idaho State University for five and a half years.