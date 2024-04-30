Tracking cold and gusty winds for Tuesday

We've got a new advisory this morning. In addition to the freeze warning for the valley through 9am, in which you should protect your plants, we are tracking gusty winds this afternoon. We have a wind advisory with 40-50mph gusts for the central Snake River Plain from 1pm-9pm. We are at or below 32 this morning and hour-by-hour temps slowly get to the 50's. 40's for the afternoon. You'll need a hat and coat this morning, and sunglasses, but clouds will increase into the afternoon. We do have some storm chances in Salmon 40% and those will shuttle through the valley by late tomorrow and into the day. Snow may show up in the valley at lunchtime and more chances through the state line areas.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

