Rigby woman killed in Blaine County crash

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 30-year-old Rigby woman was killed in a crash Monday in Blaine County.

Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 177 near Stanton’s Crossing around 10:55 a.m.

Police said the collision involved three occupants. Crash scene investigation determined 30-year-old Justeine Baker of Rigby was traveling westbound on Highway 20 in a silver 2020 Kia Rio with two passengers, a 30-year-old Ontario, Oreg. man and a 12-year-old Nampa man.

According to the sheriff's office, Baker attempted to pass a semi-truck traveling at a slower speed by driving in the eastbound lane but did not see a pick-up truck coming in the opposite direction. The Kia went off the shoulder of the road, jumped the river channel and crashed into a dirt embankment deploying both airbags.

Both passengers were transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for injuries by ground ambulance. Justeine Baker succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Police say it was determined the driver and the front-seat passenger were not wearing seatbelts during the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.