State Board of Education to interview ISU president finalists

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Board of Education will conduct interviews on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 with the five finalists for president of Idaho State University.

The interviews will occur in executive session at the Board Office at 650 W. State Street in Boise and will begin at 8:15 a.m. Mountain Time.

A vote is not scheduled. Idaho law requires the Board give 24 hours’ notice before a meeting can be held, and a vote taken. A vote to appoint a new president must occur in open session.

The Board intends to name a new president of Idaho State University near the end of the year.

Listed in alphabetical order, the Idaho State University president finalists are:

Matt Cecil - Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Northern Kentucky University

C. Shane Hunt - Dean of the College of Business and the Michael C. Ruettgers Professor of Marketing at Idaho State University

Cynthia Pemberton - President of Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston

Robbyn Wacker - President of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota

Robert Wagner - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Utah State University

The special Board meeting agenda is posted on the State Board of Education website HERE.

Last week, the candidates visited ISU campuses in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Meridian where open forums were conducted involving students, faculty and staff and community members.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee announced last June that he is retiring this month after serving as president for five and a half years.