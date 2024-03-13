ISU Research Symposium kicks off Wednesday, winners will receive cash prizes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — More than 140 students are gathering for the 2024 Research & Creative Works Symposium Wednesday. The event is being held at the Student Union Ballroom in Pocatello and at the Sam and Aline Skaggs Health Science Center in Meridian. Students have prepared to present their research findings in select categories. They are representing more than 56 programs across ISU.

This annual event is an opportunity for students of all disciplines to showcase and present their scholarly and creative works. ISU

Students can choose between any of these scholarly and creative presentation methods: Literature reviews, research projects, capstone projects, case studies, grant proposals, humanitarian trips or class papers.

According to the event release, "This exciting new rendition of showcasing ISU research will also include cash prizes for all winners. A $1,000 cash prize is granted to the winning presenter(s) in each subject category for graduate students and $500 for the top three awards for undergraduate/PharmD students."

Student presentations are split into three categories: Poster Presentation, Oral Presentation and Creative Works. More than 70 faculty and staff will judge student presentations across categories and determine the top winners.