Peloton instructors design a new Adidas clothing line

Money

Peloton is teaming up with Adidas to launch its most expansive branded apparel line yet, aimed at its fervent fans that can’t get enough of the trendy fitness company.

The 11-piece line, called the adidas x Peloton SS21 collection, is priced between $30 to $85 and consists of tank tops, pants shorts and hoodies. Peloton has other branded clothes with athletic companies, like Nike and Lululemon, but this is the first designed with the help of its instructors, who are quickly becoming celebrities.

Adidas and Peloton said in a press release that they worked together to “produce styles and fits rooted in inclusivity and crafted with quality performance technology for high energy workouts, plus comfort for relaxed recovery days.” Instructors Ally Love, Robin Arzón and Cody Rigsby helped designed the clothes.

Sizes range from XS to 2X, and are in men’s, women’s and unisex styles. The collection goes on sale March 25 on both of the company’s websites. That same day, Peloton is streaming a live class to promote the new collection on its app and equipment.

Peloton has been booming during the pandemic, with sales of its stationary bikes and treadmills soaring so much so it has caused a lengthy backlog of orders. The company recently announced it’s spending $100 million to improve delivery time.

Apparel sales don’t rake in as much money as its exercise equipment, but Peloton is increasingly focusing on it as it grows into a lifestyle brand. CEO John Foley recently said it’s “building the best quality apparel in the world” and has hired an Amazon executive last year to help lead it.

Athletic clothes have been a hot trend in recent years. Dick’s Sporting Goods also announced this week a new men’s private-label athleisure brand to help capitalize on the popularity of athleisure clothing with shoppers. Other retailers, such as Target and Kohl’s, have also launched their own lines.