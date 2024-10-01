Trump backs out of ‘60 Minutes’ primetime interview, CBS says

By Brian Stelter, CNN

New York (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has backed out of an interview with “60 Minutes,” the most-watched newsmagazine in the United States, according to CBS News.

CBS disclosed Trump’s change of plans on Tuesday evening, a few hours before the network hosts a vice-presidential debate between Trump’s running mate JD Vance and Kamala Harris’s running mate Tim Walz.

“For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the polls,” the network said in a statement. “This year, both the Harris and Trump campaigns agreed to sit down with 60 Minutes.”

Trump committed first, followed by Harris, through campaign spokespeople, CBS said. Veteran correspondent Scott Pelley was lined up to interview Trump.

“After initially accepting 60 Minutes’ request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump’s campaign has decided not to participate,” CBS said in a statement.

The network was notified earlier Tuesday – throwing a wrench into its programming plans, since the Harris and Trump interviews were supposed to air on a special Monday night edition of “60 Minutes” next week.

CBS says the special edition will go forward in some fashion. Correspondent Bill Whitaker is slated to follow Harris on the campaign trail and interview her later this week.

“Our original invitation to former President Donald Trump to be interviewed on 60 Minutes stands,” the network said in a statement.

Trump sat down with “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl in October 2020 and abruptly ended the interview when he apparently objected to Stahl’s questions.

The CBS newsmagazine is typically a much-sought-after destination because of the high ratings it receives.

