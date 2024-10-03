McDonald’s is finally selling the Chicken Big Mac in the US

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — When McDonald’s rolled out the Chicken Big Mac in the United Kingdom, it sold out within 10 days. Now, it’s likely hoping for similar success in the United States.

Beginning October 10, the highly anticipated sandwich will be sold for a limited time at McDonald’s US locations. The Chicken Big Mac is similar to its beefy sibling; however, it replaces the two burgers with two tempura chicken patties. It also includes the signature Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce and a slice of American cheese.

McDonald’s has been vocal about adding more chicken to its menu, which is generally cheaper than beef. CEO Chris Kempczinski said in its most recent earnings call that it’s focused on adding “growth drivers like chicken” in an attempt to reverse slumping sales. Chicken is now on par with beef sales at its restaurants, he added.

In a press release Thursday, McDonald’s says that its customers have been “clamoring” for the Chicken Big Mac after making previous appearances on the chain’s menu across the world. Its (short) 2022 release in the UK and Ireland was the chain’s “most popular launch ever” for a sandwich in those countries.

The Chicken Big Mac has made a brief appearance in the US before: In 2022, McDonald’s released it as a test in some of its Miami restaurants to gather feedback from customers.

All fast-food chains are battling for dollars from American diners who are not going out to eat as often and spending less when they do, causing fast-food sales to slow and restaurant traffic to dip.

As a result, companies have released value meals, new items and special promotions to ramp up sales. McDonald’s is currently testing a new burger in Canada, called the Big Arch, that has two patties, cheese, crispy topping and tangy sauce, which could be brought to the US if successful.

McDonald’s $5 meal deal is staying on menus until December, likely a sign that inflation-weary customers are devouring it. The chain releases earnings in November.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.