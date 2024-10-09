Skip to Content
Indian tycoon Ratan Tata dead at 86

Published 1:17 PM

By Deepak Rao and Abel Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, has died at the age of 86, according to a statement from the Indian conglomerate.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” the statement read.

In a post on X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to Tata’s passing.

Ratan Tata was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being,” he wrote.

Tata retired as chairman in 2012 and was currently Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

