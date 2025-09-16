Former BLS commissioner says firing her was a ‘dangerous’ step for the US economy

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

Annandale-on-Hudson, New York (CNN) — Erika McEntarfer, former commissioner at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is speaking publicly for the first time since President Donald Trump fired her last month after a disappointing jobs report he claimed without evidence had been “rigged.”

“August 1 was like any other first Friday of the month when the job numbers come out, and my quiet and usually obscure little corner the government goes about its business of telling political leaders what these data tell us about the state of the economy,” she said.

“Except, by the end of that day, I had been very publicly fired by the president of the United States and was on my way to becoming a household name. It was quite a day, to say the least.”

McEntarfer was fired after the BLS reported that the US economy added just 73,000 jobs in July and the monthly totals for May and June were revised down by a combined 258,000 jobs.

She is speaking at an event hosted by the Levy Economics Institute at Bard College. The lecture, titled “The Importance of Official Data in Assessing Economic Conditions,” comes as questions swirl about the integrity of government data moving forward, as Trump and members of his administration have sought to gain greater control of the agency and the data it publishes.

McEntarfer said she only learned of her firing when a reporter reached out to her for comment following a Trump post on Truth Social announcing her termination. She didn’t believe it at first, she said.

“Firing your chief statistician is a dangerous step. That’s an attack on the independence of an institution arguably as important as the Federal Reserve for economic stability. It has serious economic consequences, but that they would do this with no warning — it made no sense.”

“Messing with economic data is like messing with the traffic lights and turning the sensors off. Cars don’t know where to go, traffic backs up at intersections,” she said, a nod to the concerns many economists have raised since her firing.

