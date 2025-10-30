Marjorie Taylor Greene, amid pivot away from Republicans, will appear on ‘The View’ next week

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — The hosts of “The View” have said they want more conservatives to appear on the show. Next week, they’re getting one of the most outspoken: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The MAGA congresswoman from Georgia, long known for her fiery rhetoric and penchant for political brawling, will appear on the ABC daytime talk show next Tuesday, co-host Whoopi Goldberg announced during Thursday’s broadcast.

After the show briefly discussed Greene as an example of a Republican lawmaker who has begun to break with her party, Goldberg said, “I’m happy to say that she’s going to be here on Tuesday.”

Greene confirmed the news in an X post, sharing a clip of Goldberg’s announcement and writing, “I look forward to joining the ladies on The View on Tuesday!”

The booking of Greene is remarkable given the congresswoman’s years-long, antagonistic posture towards both “The View” and its owners at Disney. She once railed against “the angry, nasty women on The View” and publicly beefed with co-host Joy Behar. Greene has also accused Disney of being “pro-child predator” for its opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

“The View” co-hosts have often criticized Greene’s behavior and rhetoric. In 2023, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump aide, mocked Greene for sporting a fur-collared jacket to a State of the Union address, saying “it looked like she skinned my puppy.”

Greene’s appearance on “The View” will come amid the congresswoman’s apparent pivot into a rogue conservative figure willing to break with Republican leaders, especially over their shutdown strategy. (She is also set to make her late-night TV debut this Friday on Bill Maher’s HBO talk show; HBO and CNN share a corporate owner.)

Earlier this month, “The View” praised Greene, calling her “the surprising voice of reason” on the GOP side of the shutdown fight.

“It’s a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel,” Farah Griffin said. “They find a nut every now and then.”

“Frankly, we should invite her on,” co-host Ana Navarro said.

A few weeks later, “The View” did just that.

