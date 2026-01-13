Saks Global files for bankruptcy amid luxury market strains

By Luciana Lopez, Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

(CNN) — Saks Global, the parent company of luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, filed for bankruptcy protection late Tuesday. The company had struggled with a heavy debt load following its purchase of rival Neiman Marcus in 2024.

The company filed for Chapter 11 in US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The store marks the first major retailer bankruptcy of 2026.

In early January, Marc Metrick stepped down as CEO and handed the reins to Richard Baker, the Saks Global executive chairman. Less than two weeks later, though, Baker departed the CEO position.

Americans have shifted their retail habits in recent years, and some legacy retailers have struggled to keep up. Many shoppers have grown disillusioned with the luxury market, complaining about higher prices for lower quality items. And those who are still shopping luxury are increasingly buying from the brands themselves in a direct-to-consumer strategy, cutting out middlemen like department stores.

An uncertain economy over the past year hasn’t helped, with consumer sentiment in the dumps, a slowing job market amping up anxiety and a majority of Americans blaming the White House for harming the economy, according to a recent CNN poll.

“With support from its key financial stakeholders, Saks Global has commenced voluntary chapter 11 cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the ‘Court’) to facilitate its ongoing transformation,” the company announced in a statement.

As part of the filing, Richard Baker is stepping down as CEO of Saks Global, and former Neiman Marcus chief Geoffroy van Raemdonck will assume the post through bankruptcy proceedings.

“This is a defining moment for Saks Global, and the path ahead presents a meaningful opportunity to strengthen the foundation of our business and position it for the future,” said van Raemdonck in the Saks statement.

“In close partnership with these newly appointed leaders and our colleagues across the organization, we will navigate this process together with a continued focus on serving our customers and luxury brands. I look forward to serving as CEO and continuing to transform the Company so that Saks Global cont﻿inues to play a central role in shaping the future of luxury retail.”

Saks Global was the product of a 2024 deal by Saks owner HBC to acquire Neiman Marcus for $2.65 billion. The goal was to establish a luxury behemoth that could take back some control from individual brands, negotiating for lower costs, while also drawing shoppers back to stores.

Instead, Saks reportedly struggled to pay vendors, straining those relationships and fanning worries about a possible bankruptcy months before the retailer filed for protection.

In its statement Wednesday, Saks Global said it had secured $1 billion of debtor-in-possession financing, which “will provide ample liquidity to fund Saks Global’s operations and turnaround initiatives.” The bondholder group also agreed to fund an additional $500 million in financing upon emergence of bankruptcy, it said.

