200 students could be suspended after attending party

AMHERST, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Nearly 200 UMass Amherst students could face suspension after attending a weekend party.

Amherst Police were called to disperse the party on Saturday afternoon, where many of the people were not wearing masks.

In an email to students, the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Campus Life said the group “flagrantly flouted” the coronavirus pandemic policy.

“This selfish and disrespectful attitude contributes to the spread of the virus and puts all of us at risk,” Brandi Hephner LaBanc said.

All students who hosted or attended the party will be issued interim suspensions and could be temporarily removed from campus.

