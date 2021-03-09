College offers students $75 to not travel on spring break

National-World

DAVIS, California (KOVR) — UC Davis is enticing students to stay in town for Spring Break with cash.

The school is offering students $75 to stay in town over the break. The money is limited to 500 students who apply for a Spring Break grant offered by Healthy Davis Together.

It’s a partnership between UC Davis and the city of Davis aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Health officials still recommend avoiding non-essential travel to slow the spread of the virus.

Nationally, health officials are voice concerns about Spring Break parties. Some are calling it the “perfect storm” to spread variants.

Some schools, like Ohio State and New York State, have canceled Spring Break altogether.

