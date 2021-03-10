Grandmother receives first vaccine in 63 years, looking forward to reuniting with family

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV ) — Jeanne Pfeifer just got the COVID-19 vaccine and now the countdown begins until she can see her grandkids once again.

New guidance out from the CDC this week confirmed vaccinated people can visit with small groups two weeks after they’re given the shot.

Pfeifer said she has spent the last year away from her family.

“It was really hard, I cant find words for that,” said Pfeifer

The 75-year-old’s last vaccine was the Polio shot, over 60 years ago, bu this time she said she wasn’t taking any chances with COVID-19.

“I was afraid to be around people even with a mask on,” said Pfeifer. “We’ve had all our food delivered and really haven’t gone anywhere for a year.”

Pfeifer said she’s grateful she survived the pandemic because some many Americans her age have not.

“They [doctors] think I had it before they were testing,” said Pfeifer. “I was very sick from the end of last February almost until the end of March, then it took many months to get back on my feet again.”

Pfeifer said her family has a made a few drive by visits, but once her vaccine kicks, she’ll be able to love on her grandkids the way she really wants to.

“Not hugging them has been awful,” said Pfeifer. “Even the ones that are teenagers are saying, ‘I just want to hug you, that’s all I want is to hug you,’” said Pfeifer. “We’re all a big ‘huggy’ family and all those hugs have been missing.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.