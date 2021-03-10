Quick-thinking officer helps catch murder suspect

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A quick-thinking Atlanta police officer was able to nab a murder suspect moments after a shooting.

It happened February 27 on Moreland Avenue near Memorial Drive.

According to Atlanta police, members of Atlanta Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit were assigned to a street racing detail.Around 8 p.m., officers conducting a traffic stop were alerted to a shooting that happened moments earlier near the officer’s location.

Officers went to the shooting and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

More officers arrived and witnesses directed the officers to Lashon Grace, 42, who was reportedly leaving the area on foot.

According to a police spokesperson, an officer allegedly saw Grace throw a gun over a nearby fence.

Police said Grace was arrested and the handgun was recovered.

Grace was taken to DeKalb County Jail facing murder charges. Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.