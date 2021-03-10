‘Severely injured’ puppies brought in for treatment leads to arrest of man

National-World

SAGINAW COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saginaw County man was arrested after multiple dogs were brought to a vet’s office over a span of months with severe injuries.

“We received a call from a veterinarians office about an individual who had a dog that was injured in a dog attack,” said Saginaw County Animal Care and Control director Bonnie Kanicki.

That was in June and the first of many calls for Kanicki involving the same person.

“The individual at the vet’s office declined treatment and took the dog with him and that dog later died.

Then in December another puppy was severely injured.

“Saying he found him walking down the street in the city and it was in such a horrific condition due to his injuries that there was no way he could walk,” Kanicki said.

Severe injuries that Kanicki says were consistent with a dog attack. She says the owner, 60 year old Daniel Montrel Jr .of Buena Vista eventually admitted the puppy was his and that something in his backyard attacked him. The pup was signed over to Saginaw County Animal Care and Control for emergency surgery.

“A veterinarian literally saved the puppies life,” she said.

Kanicki says that 3 weeks later, in early January Montrel was back with another badly injured puppy. This all led to an investigation in which more injured puppies were found living in deplorable conditions.

“With the assistance of Buena Vista Township Police Department, we executed a search warrant and took 2 more adult dogs and 4 more puppies,” Kanicki said.

They seized a total of three adult dogs and 7 puppies. The male adult dog is believed to be responsible for the attacks. The owner of the animals was taken into custody.

“The individual was arrested, and he was arraigned so now we’re pending a court date,” she said.

Montrel faces one count of animal cruelty of up to 10 or more dogs.

