Dog helps save man who had fallen through ice

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

STONEHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A 22-year-old is safe after falling through the ice in Stoneham on Wednesday, thanks to a 5-year-old German shepherd named Diesel.

Diesel alerted his owner, Thomas Walsh, to a man calling for help as they were walking in the area. Walsh found a Methuen man struggling in Quarter-Mile Pond after he had fallen through the ice. Another person joined the rescue, using a branch to help the man ashore.

“It was rewarding,” Walsh said. “It’s just good to know that you can help someone in need.”

“We are grateful for this outcome and for Diesel alerting his owner that something was wrong,” Chief Matthew Grafton said. “The two men who helped the patient get to shore did the right thing by calling 911 immediately and using a branch to help pull him in rather than trying to get in the water themselves. These actions helped to save a man’s life this afternoon and are nothing short of heroic.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.