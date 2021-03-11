Police receive reports of coyote sightings

National-World

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Police in Derry Township said Thursday that several residents have reported recent sightings on coyotes in the township.

The Dauphin County police department said it has been in contact with the Pennsylvania Game Commission about the animals and any concerns they might present to residents and visitors of the township.

“The Game Commission advises that the coyotes are most likely foraging for food like most wild animals and suggested that residents and businesses ensure that they secure their trash and food waste in closed waste containers,” the department said.

Coyotes in the Eastern United States are generally not a threat to humans, police say.

But residents should still be wary of the animals, police say. They should not feed them or approach them. Residents should also make sure their smaller pets are not left outside unsupervised, as coyotes could potentially consider them to be prey.

“As with any animal, authorities should be notified if rabies is suspected,” the police department said. “Otherwise, common sightings do not need to be reported to authorities unless assistance is needed with redirecting the animal from your property.”

To find out more about coyote trapping and hunting regulations or any other information about the animals and how to live with them, visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website at pgc.pa.gov.

