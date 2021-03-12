Downtown businesses hope upcoming Breonna Taylor demonstrations stay peaceful

National-World

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY ) — This weekend will mark the year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death. As protest groups make their plans for demonstrations, and events to honor her, local businesses are bracing for uncertainty.

City leaders will be shutting down parts of eight streets in and around the downtown area as they’re are hoping to keep areas where activity may be happening clear. Though this will play a large factor in potentially keeping people and property safe, businesses fear a financial hit.

“I have a lot of clients that don’t live in the city, so they have to drive down,” said owner of Nails & Hair in the City, Cindy Arnold. “I don’t want them to have to find parking blocks away, and walk to me.”

That coupled with some of her clients calling and saying they were afraid to show up, forced Arnold to make the decision to close up shop on Friday. A decision that was hard, as it comes at a time when she’s just getting back on her feet.

“We’re down about 50% of our business,” said Arnold. “With all the businesses that are closed downtown, people don’t want to come downtown anymore, and it’s frustrating.”

Many also fear for those images of shattered glass and boarded-up business windows that were so prevalent in 2020.

“My windows got busted last year,” said owner of Rebellious Kouture, Raven Spencer. “It was crazy because I wasn’t even in town. They just opened the city back up, and I went to go get merchandise from my store, and saw that my windows got busted when I was out of town.”

A scene Spencer was not expecting, but owner of Barbershop LLC Downtown, Robert Whiteside Jr., believes there’s always a chance for uncertainty with large-scale protests.

“I’m worried about protesters coming from out of town, which we consider looters,” said Whiteside. “Those are exactly the people that were causing the foolishness around here.”

However, despite some uneasiness, all three owners state they understand why demonstrations will be present. They just hope things remain peaceful, and the people participating in the demonstrations use the day as one of remembrance.

“I hope it’s a peaceful protest in her honor, one that honors her family members, and the city of Louisville,” said Whiteside.

The following streets will be closed to traffic, but open to pedestrians, from after the morning rush hour on Friday through Sunday:

Jefferson Street from 5th Street to 7th Street

Liberty Street from 5th Street to 7th Street

Cedar Street from 6th Street to 7th Street

Congress Alley from 6th Street to 7th Street

Court Place from 5th Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Market to Muhammad Ali

5th Street from Market to Muhammad Ali

Armory Place from Muhammad Ali to Liberty Street

