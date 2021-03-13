Senior living centers celebrate return to in-person visits

National-World

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KCTV) — Emotional reunions are on the horizon for people in senior homes who’ve been isolated from family for so long.

The change comes with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services suggesting nursing homes and long-term care centers, with a few exceptions, allow indoor visits.

At John Knox Village, those visits will begin on Monday.

“It’s been a very long year,” said Le Star Jones, tearing up.

Jones is the nurse manager for the memory care unit at the John Knox Village Care Center.

“They’re missing another piece of them,” she said about the past year. “We love them and we take care of them, but their families aren’t there anymore.”

Last month they began allowing short visits in a reserved room behind plexiglass, and Jones saw the response from a resident who is non-verbal.

“When her spouse came in to visit, she smiled, and you could tell she was so happy to see [him], and even a tear came out of her eye. And even though she wasn’t able to verbalize her joy, it was very apparent,” recalled Jones, choking up herself at the image in her mind.

Now, loved ones will be able to go to residents’ rooms and stay as long as they like.

“And we can hug and kiss again, and really be sociable and have get-togethers,” remarked Belva Erath.

Erath moved to John Knox Village Assisted Living right before the pandemic arrived.

“When I first moved in, I was looking forward to the social part of it, and taking part in the activities, but then before I had an opportunity to even get acquainted, the pandemic started,” she explained.

Some pre-pandemic things, like dining and small gatherings with other residents came back last month, after a set amount of time with no cases.

“I never felt the isolation because the staff would come in very often and test us and bring our medication,” Erath said, chuckling and looking over her shoulder at one of the staff members.

Though she and Jones’ patients get plenty of hugs from now-masked staff, who have become family, there’s nothing quite like having the doors open again in full.

“I’m sorry for all of those who are not here to celebrate this day with us,” Erath said in conclusion, “but I’m sure they’re happy for us wherever they may be.”

What she said she most looks forward to is getting out for a shopping day. She’s a snappy dresser who donned a fitted pink suit for our Zoom interview with her. No date has been set for that expedition.

