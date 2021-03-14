Missing teen last seen leaving high school

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MAZOMANIE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Wisconsin Heights High School in Mazomanie Thursday, March 11.

Officials say Tiah J. Meigs was last seen getting into a car with a known acquaintance around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Meigs was reportedly near Camden Road in Madison later in the day on Thursday.

Dane County officials say Meigs’ family is concerned for her welfare and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Officials say it is possible Meigs could be in the Black Earth area, Camden Road area of Madison or in Sun Prairie.

If you see Meigs or have any information, you are urged to contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345. You can also contact the Dane County Tipline at 608-284-6900.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.