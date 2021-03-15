Man gives bikes to children in memory of missing brother

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCEBURG, Tennessee (WSMV) — People in our lives make us who we are. No matter the circumstances, those people are always with us in some way. As one man finds a new purpose, he’s sharing who led him to what he’s doing today.

“We started at about six, seven years old,” said Josh Tatum of Lawrenceburg. “It was as soon as we could peddle.”

When they were kids, you’d always find Josh and his brother Janson Brewer on bikes, usually living quite dangerously.

“We were never safe,” said Jason. “I tried to jump a house one time. It didn’t work out. I’m telling you. Mom is white headed now because of it.”

Those memories of bikes and his brother have never meant more to Josh, with Janson missing since August 2016. A young father, Janson’s case is under investigation, but Josh fears the worst.

“He’s a momma’s boy,” Josh said. “He called momma every day. He hasn’t called momma once since August 2016. That’s not Janson.”

For Josh, what helps is doing some work with bikes.

“Kid needs a bike fixed, I’m the man they go to,” said Josh. “Kid needs a bike, I’m the man they go to.”

Using the Be The Change in Lawrence County page on Facebook, Josh posts bikes he’s built from spare parts people leave him.

“I don’t charge nothing,” he said. “Last summer, I gave away 156 bicycles.”

And how are the reviews?

“It’s like a Lambo!” said one kid, showing off his bike.

“It goes super fast, and I can ring this bell right here,” said another.

“Janson would be proud,” said Josh. “This is carrying on him. I feel like he’s watching over me, and he’s making everything possible.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.