Musher Dallas Seavey captures his record-tying fifth Iditarod championship

National-World

The 49th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race concluded with a familiar winner and a record-tying finish.

Musher Dallas Seavey won his record-tying fifth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race championship on Monday by crossing the finish line at 5:08 am Alaska Daylight Time.

The veteran musher crossed the finish line in seven days, 14 hours, eight minutes and 57 seconds with 10 dogs in harness.

“Dallas Seavey’s win in Iditarod 49 epitomizes the grit, determination and perseverance for which our race is synonymous,” said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said in a statement.

“This year, teams were challenged unlike ever before, which included traversing the notorious Dalzell Gorge and Alaska Range twice, and Dallas showed incredible adaptability with being able to excel in arctic camping, strategic run timing and dog whispering in concert with our stringent COVID-19 protocols. Congratulations to Dallas and we thank Iditarod Nation for their support this year.”

During this year’s race, Seavey also won the Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award, The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award, the Ryan Air Gold Coast Award and the Northrim Bank Achieve More Award.

With the victory, Seavey tied Rick Swenson for most Iditarod championships.

This year’s race was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the traditional awards banquet will not take place.