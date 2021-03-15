National-World

Savannah St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee cancels parade but visitors still travel to the city for the downtown festivities (Tiger’s Roar) — Thousands usually descend upon the hostess city for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and parade. Although for the 2nd year in a row the parade has been canceled, the City of Savannah is keeping some tradition alive with the greening of the Forsyth Park fountain on Friday, March 12th, where city officials and others came to view the greening of the fountain.

This brought joy to the locals and visitors in the city of Savannah. Ashley Harris, Vice Chairman of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee said, “It feels great to be out here to celebrate our heritage.”

In the week to come St. Patrick Committee would be hosting virtual events for people to enjoy from the safety of their home.

Even though the city’s St. Patrick Day Festivals are canceled, the JW Marriott Plant Riverside District has other ideas to celebrate the holiday. The Plant Riverside District celebration is called the “Shamrocks and Shenanigans” Festival which will host different events from Friday, March 12th through Wednesday, March 17th.

The celebration would have everything for all ages from food, entertainment, performance from Irish dancers, and photos with Lucky the Leprechaun. Also, Plant Riverside Electric Moon Skytop Lounge will host a special St. Patrick’s Day-themed party for adults aged 21 and up.

Outside of the Plant Riverside District celebration various bars, restaurants and clubs are hoping to cash in this year on the hundreds of visitors coming to town. In celebrating St. Patrick Day, the Savannah mask mandate will be still in full effect. City leaders and health officials have voiced concern about large gatherings.

While Savannah Mayor Van Johnson wants locals and travelers to still be socially distant and take other safety precautions he is not calling off taking precautions such as fencing around Plant Riverside District to regulate traffic.

Van Johnson said “The city of Savannah owns our riverfront. We will regulate our riverfront in accordance with the emergency mandates of our community.”

For more information on Plant Riverside District “Shamrocks and Shenanigans” plantriversidedistrict.com and Savannah St Patrick’s Day Committee savannahsaintpatricksday.com/live-events.

