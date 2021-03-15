Snowplows tip over on Colorado highways

National-World

DENVER (KCNC) — The dangerous road conditions in Colorado on Sunday due to the blizzard that’s socking the state are not only hard for personal vehicles. Some snowplows have had accidents on the roadways.

The Colorado State Patrol shared a photo taken by a trooper of a snowplow that tipped over near Conifer on Highway 285.

Authorities said the heavy pileup of snow that continues means they’ll have to leave the snowplow where it fell and return to get it out when weather conditions improve. The plow is a county or residential plow, and is not part of the State of Colorado’s fleet.

As of 3 p.m. Bailey, not far from Conifer, was registering more than 20 inches of accumulated snow.

A Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow also went off the side of the road in Douglas County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they were working to get the plow back on the road.

The snowplow drivers in both accidents weren’t hurt.

