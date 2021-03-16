After the blizzard, neighbors pitch in to dig out

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — The day after the Blizzard of 2021, the snow piled up even higher as people made an effort to move it out, so they could get out. It didn’t matter where you went, the work was underway.

The weekend storm officially brought 27.1 inches of snow to Denver as measured at the airport (DIA).

“Quite a snow storm we had,” said homeowner Brian Kessler as he shoveled his driveway.

After the shock of seeing all the snow, people in neighborhoods across Arapahoe County dug in. When the sun came out, so did the snow blowers and shovels. In one cul de sac, families joined in the physical fun.

“Heavy and wet for sure,” said Kessler.

He had helpers, his children, Morgan, 3, and Max, 5. Max estimated the actual accumulation.

“Maybe 1,000 feet,” he told CBS4’s Kathy Walsh.

Across the street, the Bhandarams were doing their best. Eleven-year-old Sunand rated the individual efforts. He gave himself a 10. No surprise. He rated his brothers 8 and 7. Dad, Shail, got 9 1/2.

“He’s not like a professional snow shoveler, so not a 10,” explained Sunand.

“I’m taking more rests than those guys are so, I think it’s deserved,” said Shail with a laugh.

With Cherry Creek Schools on spring break, 16-year-old Zachary Filene offered his services for a fee.

He signed up five customers. Just starting his second job, he said his first one took three-and-a-half hours.

“Are you regretting what you decided to do?” asked Kathy.

“No, it’s not that bad. It could be colder so, it’s all right,” said Zachary.

Zachary had faith he could finish all 5 jobs.

On the sunny day after the blizzard of 2021, everyone was looking at the bright side.

“We need the water,” said Shail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.