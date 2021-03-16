Four police officers treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing person from ‘suspicious’ fire

National-World

MOLINE, Illinois (WQAD) — Four Moline Police officers were sent to a hospital after rescuing a person from a house fire Monday morning.

The fire happened around 3:30 am near 15th Street A by the Moline High School Lofts.

The first responder was a police officer, who arrived within minutes. Three other officers followed shortly after.

“Police officers were met by family members of the residence who reported that there was still an occupant inside the house,” said a statement from the Moline Police Department. The occupant was a female who was being “uncooperative and a struggle ensued between the officers and the resident to get her outside to safety.”

Police were ultimately able to get her out of the home.

Meanwhile, firefighters worked to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Four officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. As of Monday afternoon, the first officer on scene remained in the hospital, being kept for observation with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female who was rescued from the home also remained in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

From the street, it may be hard to tell there was a fire there at all, although, you can see some damage to the siding and doors. The fire marshal tells News 8, that there is extensive smoke damage to the house.

Police say the fire “appears to be suspicious in nature.” An investigation is underway.

