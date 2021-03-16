Pet adoptions have gone virtual in the pandemic

National-World

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — The pandemic has changed our lives in so many ways including how we adopt pets.

The Nebraska Humane Society was forced to redo its procedures to integrate safety precautions.

Although their virtual adoption services are proving to be successful, there are some animals who have been waiting longer than usual for their forever homes. NHS had to restrict in-person visits to stick to safety guidelines.

“See the animal online, look at it, read the bio, say hey looks like it may fit into my family,” said Pam Wiese, Vice President Public Relations and Marketing of NHS.

Online is where you will find everything from health details, personality traits, and even recommendations for the animal’s environment.

After your e-application is approved then you can pick them up.

“Sometimes you’ll come in and the animal that you’d scheduled, might be taken,” said Wiese.

This is what exactly happened to Carolyn and Bill Crenson.

“We had our mind made up and when we got here, the two we wanted were already adopted,” said Carolyn.

But as the pandemic progressed, adoption counselors noticed an upside to this issue.

“We’re able to promote and show them different animals. Sometimes it’s a little easier if they haven’t come in and see the animal face to face,” said Wiese.

Instead of older cats the couple requested, they left with a younger, more rambunctious furbaby named Brittney.

“Absolutely spoke to us. Told us, this is it,” said Carolyn.

At the shelter, you might gravitate towards one pet without meeting others but in many cases, virtual adoption give families more opportunities for personalized matches. You’re promoted to choose multiple families online.

“I’m looking for a duo. I’m looking for a cuddler. We’re able to show you some kitties that fit that motif,” said Wiese.

After you leave, the support continues because NHS knows more people are virtual. They’re offering animal behavioral assistance and more online resources for pet food pantries and medical procedures.

