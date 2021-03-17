Boy’s drawing selected to be made into soft toy for IKEA

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

COLLINSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — A local 11-year-old is making history with IKEA!

Nick was one of over 66,000 children from around the world to submit a drawing for IKEA’s Soft Toy Drawing Competition. Out of all the entries, IKEA selected five unique drawings, including Nick’s, to be made into soft toys.

Nick, who submitted a bird drawing, is the first winner from the United States since 2017. The boy told IKEA he would tell his bird, “You have been chosen to be a special plush for a special person. I would tell him to take care of the kids and be a great cuddler, and then the kids can feed him rocks.”

“To know that his drawing is gonna become a created product thats sold globally is just unreal,” said Nick’s mom.

A product Nick will soon be getting his hands on.

“Yeah, and I can’t wait to hug the death out of it,” said Nick.

Nick’s design will be part of the SAGOSKATT collection, which is made up of a range of limited-edition soft toys designed by kids for kids. The company donates 100% of the proceeds from the collection to local initiatives to promote children’s right to play.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.